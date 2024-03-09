8 best 60s Bollywood movies you can binge-watch with family

The 1960s were a golden era in Bollywood history, marked by a surge in creativity and the production of some of the most memorable films in Indian cinema. During this period, there was a significant shift from black and white to Technicolor films, bringing vibrant colors to the screen. The era witnessed the creation of classic Hindi movies and a surge in Western music influences. New storytelling approaches were explored, laying the groundwork for future hits in the Seventies. Fashion trends evolved, with women embracing new styles and trendy hairstyles. Additionally, new dance forms gained popularity, reflecting the changing times.

As the actors who rose to fame in the 1950s continued their careers into the 1960s, Bollywood also welcomed new stars like Dilip Kumar, Rajendra Kumar, Dev Anand, Manoj Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Saira Banu, Sadhana, Dharmendra, Helen, Sharmila Tagore, and others. Here is a list of some of the best 60s bollywood movies.

8 best 60s Bollywood movies that you should definitely not give a miss:

1. Mughal-E-Azam - 1960

IMDB Rating: 8.1 / 10

8.1 / 10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, War

Drama, Romance, War Movie Star Cast: Dilip Kumar, Madhubala

Dilip Kumar, Madhubala Director: K. Asif

Mughal-e-Azam is a household name in India, known for its melodies, and majestic visuals. Released in 1960, the film was a significant event as it took nearly a decade to make and was the most costly Indian movie of its time. Thel historical drama movie had transformed the perception of Bollywood cinema. Creating a film of such grand scale demanded bravery, and Shapoorji Pallonji demonstrated that courage by producing it.

Directed by K. Asif, the movie features the legendary Dilip Kumar and the stunning Madhubala in leading roles, with Prithviraj Kapoor, Durga Khote, Ajit, and Murad in significant roles. It's a classic love story that will explore the destinies of two lovers from different backgrounds and question the commitment of a powerful ruler.

2. Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai - 1960

IMDB Rating: 7.1 / 10

7.1 / 10 Movie Genre: Drama, Musical, Romance

Drama, Musical, Romance Movie Star Cast: Raj Kapoor, Padmini, Pran Sikand

Raj Kapoor, Padmini, Pran Sikand Director: Radhu Karmakar

After serving as a cinematographer on many Kapoor films, Radhu Karmakar made his directorial debut with the 1960 movie Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai. The film follows the journey of an orphaned man with a pure heart who joins a group of bandits and attempts to steer them towards goodness. The story unfolds whether he succeeds or not.

Produced by RK Films, this timeless masterpiece, addresses the societal responsibility of giving criminals a chance to change for the better. Raj Kapoor collaborated with his successful team of music directors (Shankar Jaikishan) and lyricists (Shailendra and Hasrat Jaipuri) to create a memorable soundtrack. It also featured Padmini, Pran, and Lalita Pawar.

3. Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam - 1962

IMDB Rating: 8.1 / 10

8.1 / 10 Movie Genre: Drama, Musical

Drama, Musical Movie Star Cast: Meena Kumari, Guru Dutt, Waheeda Rehman

Meena Kumari, Guru Dutt, Waheeda Rehman Director: Abrar Alvi

Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam is a 1962 Hindi drama adapted from Bimal Mitra's Bengali novel. Directed by Abrar Alvi, the movie unfolds against the backdrop of Bengal's feudal decline during British rule and revolves around the deteriorating relationship between a neglected wife, played by Meena Kumari, and her husband, portrayed by Rehman. Guru Dutt's character, Bhootnath, serves as a catalyst in the narrative, adding layers of intrigue and tragedy.

Starring Rehman, Meena Kumari, and Guru Dutt in lead roles, Waheeda Rehman also plays a significant character in the film. This film is a cinematic gem that delves into the complexities of human emotions and societal norms.

4. Sangam - 1964

IMDB Rating: 7.3 / 10

7.3 / 10 Movie Genre: Drama, Musical, Romance

Drama, Musical, Romance Movie Star Cast: Raj Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar Tuli, Vyjayanthimala

Raj Kapoor, Rajendra Kumar Tuli, Vyjayanthimala Director: Raj Kapoor

Sangam, released in 1964, is a romantic drama directed by Raj Kapoor. The enduring tale of friendship, love, and sacrifice, revolves around a love triangle involving the characters played by Vyjayanthimala, Raj Kapoor, and Rajendra Kumar. This timeless love triangle story paved the way for similar plots in movies, even in the 21st Century. Notably, it marked Kapoor's debut in color films and is still regarded as one of his finest creations. Furthermore, Sangam introduced the trend of shooting song sequences in foreign locations, a novelty in Hindi cinema at that time.

5. Guide - 1965

IMDB Rating: 8.3 / 10

8.3 / 10 Movie Genre: Drama, Romance, Musical

Drama, Romance, Musical Movie Star Cast: Dev Anand, Waheeda Rehman

Dev Anand, Waheeda Rehman Director: Vijay Anand

Guide, directed by Vijay Anand in the year 1965, is a romantic drama renowned for its stellar performances by the veteran actors Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman. Based on R.K. Narayanan’s novel The Guide, the movie has gained cult status over time. It follows the love story of a tourist guide who falls for the wife of an older archaeologist. The music created by S. D. Burman also remains eternal. The film's acclaim solidifies its position as one of the finest movies of the 1960s era.

6. Teesri Manzil - 1966

IMDB Rating: 7.5 / 10

7.5 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Musical, Mystery

Comedy, Musical, Mystery Movie Star Cast: Shammi Kapoor, Asha Parekh, Raj Mehra

Shammi Kapoor, Asha Parekh, Raj Mehra Director: Vijay Anand

Teesri Manzil is a Bollywood thriller movie featuring Shammi Kapoor and Asha Parekh as the main leads. Directed by Vijay Anand, the story revolves around the investigation of Roopa's murder, who falls from the third-floor balcony, as hinted by the film's title. Alongside the suspense, the movie stands out with its remarkable music composed by one of the greatest and highly renowned Indian music director and actor R.D. Burman.

7. Padosan - 1968

IMDB Rating: 8.1 / 10

8.1 / 10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Musical, Romance

Comedy, Musical, Romance Movie Star Cast: Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Mehmood

Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Mehmood Director: Jyoti Swaroop

Padosan is a comedy film from the year 1968 directed by Jyoti Swaroop. It's a remake of the Telugu hit Pakkinti Ammayi directed by Chittajallu Pullayya. The movie stars Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, Mehmood, Kishore Kumar, Mukri, Keshto Mukherjee, and others. Mehmood's role as a South Indian music teacher stood out and is still praised as one of the finest comedic performances in cinema history. The films songs such as Mere Samne Wali Khidki, Ek Chatur Naar Karke Sringar and others are still loved by the audiences till date.

8. Aradhana - 1969

IMDB Rating: 7.6 / 10

7.6 / 10 Movie Genre: Drama, Musical, Romance

Drama, Musical, Romance Movie Star Cast: Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore, Sujit Kumar

Rajesh Khanna, Sharmila Tagore, Sujit Kumar Director: Shakti Samanta

Aradhana is a romantic drama released in the year 1969 directed by Shakti Samanta. It kickstarted Rajesh Khanna's remarkable success streak, marking the beginning of his 17 consecutive hit films from 1969 to 1971. The movie also introduced the successful actor-director collaboration between Rajesh Khanna and Shakti Samanta, who worked on 8 films together, yielding some of Bollywood's biggest blockbusters.

Additionally, the film also features Sharmila Tagore alongside Rajesh Khanna. Some of the popular songs of the film like Roop Tera Mastana, Mere Sapno Ki Rani, Kora Kagaz Tha Ye Man Mera, Chanda Hai Tu Mera Suraj Hai Tu among others are popular till this date.