EXCLUSIVE: What should Pooja Hegde look for in a prospective partner? Mom Lata Hegde REVEALS

Actress Pooja Hegde, who was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan, has talked about her bond with her mother, Lata Hegde. The actress is often seen sharing sweet moments with her mom on social media. Recently, the mother-daughter duo sat down for a fun chat with Pinkvilla and talked about their relationship. On the special occasion of Mother's Day, the actress and her mommy took a walk down memory lane and shared interesting anecdotes with us. During the chat, Pooja's mother also talked about her future partner.

What should Pooja look for in a prospective partner?

During the interview, Lata Hegde was asked about her daughter Pooja Hegde's future husband. What should Pooja look for in a partner? Her mom said, "She should look for somebody who's very understanding, who understands her very well. I think the most important thing for a successful marriage is a good partnership. Being able to have intelligent conversations, being able to respect that person. If can't respect the person you are going to live with your husband, it's very difficult to have a life with that person. I think she has to marry a person whom she can look up to, who inspires her and who also encourages her and vice versa. She's a very sensitive person, someone who takes care of her little things and makes her feel special. I think that's what will work for her." Pooja was quick to agree with her mother.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

In the end, Pooja also shared a special message for her mother. She shared, "She's inspiring. You inspire me Mom, to be better and I hope that I can make all your dreams come true. Thank you for everything that you do."

Work front

Pooja was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Pooja has joined Shahid Kapoor in a film titled Koi Shaq.

