EXCLUSIVE: Why Anu Aggarwal never asked for her remaining 40 percent payment from Aashiqui makers? Actress spills truth

Anu Aggarwal made her Bollywood debut with the musical romantic drama Aashiqui, co-starring Rahul Roy. She gained a lot of popularity due to the success of the movie. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Anu revealed a shocking detail. She mentioned that she had not received 40 percent of her payment for the film to date.

Advertisement

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Anu Aggarwal shared that she had only been paid 60 percent of her dues for Aashiqui. She said, “Mujhe aaj tak Aashiqui ke poore paise nahi mile hain (I have not received the full amount of Aashiqui till date). I have only been paid 60% of the full amount. They still owe me 40%.”

On being questioned if she ever asked for the remaining amount, Anu revealed that she didn’t and also spilled the reason. She stated, “No, it's okay. Theek hai yaar (It's ok). I earned a lot in so many… I earned much more in modeling. I became a brand ambassador.”

The actress continued, “I am one of India's first actress brand ambassadors. Or even actor. Uss time actor bhi nahi tha brand ambassador. Uss time brand ambassadors sirf cricket ke hi hero hote the like Sunil Gavaskar and all (At that time there was no actor as the brand ambassador. At that time the brand ambassadors were only cricket heroes like Sunil Gavaskar and others).”

Advertisement

She added, “So theek hai yaar, kya hai... Meri gift hai unko (So it is fine, what is it... this is my gift to them).”

Watch the full interview here!

During the same conversation, Anu Aggarwal mentioned that Aashiqui wasn’t expected to be a success. She said, “Because Aashiqui, in a sense, when I signed Aashiqui, was not a super film, right? Aashiqui was made by a director who was not a commercial director at that time. Mahesh Bhatt was an art film director, so this was not a film that was slated to be the next big commercial hit.”

Aashiqui, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, was released in 1990.

ALSO READ: What happened to Karan Johar’s Takht? Filmmaker drops BIG UPDATE on Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, and more starrer