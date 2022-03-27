Pinkvilla Exclusives Of The Week: Citadel to start in July; Prabhas’ next, Vicky & Kat’s marriage registration

Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel to be continuation of part 1

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, writer KV Vijayendra Prasad confirmed that he will start writing the script for the second part of Bajrangi Bhaijaan from May. He had also added that the sequel will be a continuation of part 1.

Varun & Samantha’s Citadel to kickstart in July

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will start shooting for Russo Brothers’ Raj and DK directed Citadel from July. It will kickstart in Mumbai and then will be shot at a few foreign locations. Varun will train in martials arts as a part of his prep.

Prabhas teams up with RRR producers for his next

The actor has come on board for Bhale Bhale Magadivoy director, Maruthi’s next, which will be backed by RRR producer DVV Danayya. It’s a supernatural action thriller and the filming will begin by as early as May end or early June. Prabhas has allotted approximately 100 days for the shoot.

Salaar to be a Summer 2023 release

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Salaar producer Vijay Kiragandur informed that they will resume shooting for the film from May. “It will be a 2023 release. We intend to release it between the window of April to June,” the filmmaker informed.

Shraddha Kapoor & Rohan Shrestha call it quits

Shraddha Kapoor and her celebrity photographer boyfriend Rohan Shrestha have ended their relationship. The duo has broken up due to the reasons known best to them.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal register their marriage

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married traditionally on December 9, 2021. And three months after their wedding, the couple finally got their marriage registered. On March 19, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif visited the court and completed the process of marriage registration in presence of both families.

Madhuri Dixit buys a new house in Worli

Madhuri Dixit and Ram Nene recently shifted at a high-rise apartment in Worli. The house has been designed by Apoorva Shroff, and in a conversation with Pinkvilla, the designer said that the brief from the actress was to give the new home a quick makeover.

Vijay Sethupathi & producer Shibu Thameens reunite

Pinkvilla has learnt that after Mumbaikar, Sethupathi and Thameens are reuniting for another film, which will be made in Tamil and Hindi. Arumuga Kumar, who has worked with Sethupathi in the past will be directing this action-drama, which will be mounted on a huge scale.

Diana Penty in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Shahid Kapoor starrer

Diana Penty is the leading lady of this as yet untitled project. She has a very strong role in the movie, and was extremely happy to be a part of it. They have completed shooting for the film, and Ali has got busy with its post-production now.

Yash's KGF 2 to release in over 6000 screens in India

Producer Vijay Kiragandur informed that they will be releasing KGF 2 in around 6000 screens in India. “We just hope to get all the screens. All our distributors are working with partners to reach that figure,” the filmmaker said.

