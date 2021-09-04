Pinkvilla Exclusives of The Week: Priyamani reunites with SRK; Arjun Kapoor replaces Abhishek Bachchan

Priyamani in ’s next with Atlee

Pinkvilla earlier reported that Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara are all geared up to commence shooting for director’s Atlee’s next in Pune this week. And now, we have learnt that the film shoot kicks off today and the newest entrant in the cast is South actress, Priyamani, who was last seen in The Family Man.

Deepika Padukone's Hollywood film on a budget of $75 Million

On Tuesday, Deepika Padukone announced her second Hollywood film, a yet untitled cross cultural love story, to be produced by the actress with STX Films and Temple Hill. It’s touted to be a rom-com set against the backdrop of New York and India, on the lines of Crazy Rich Asians. And now, we have learnt that the makers are planning to make the film on a budget of $75 million.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Ashwathama budget was Rs 300 crore

Pinkvilla has learnt that the ambition of Aditya Dhar to make it a global project had resulted in the budget of Ashwathama going way above the original plans. “Ashwathama was planned to be a sci-fi film with a superhero spin in the narrative. The estimated budget, even before a single scene was shot, came in the range of Rs 300 crore. Hence, they all mutually decided to rework on the same and take the film on floors when the box office scenario looks better

Arjun Kapoor steps in post Abhishek Bachchan's exit

On Saturday, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Abhishek Bachchan will no longer be a part of director Jagan Shakti’s Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake, featuring John Abraham in lead. And now we have learnt that the makers have locked the second lead and it’s Arjun Kapoor, who is replacing Abhishek, to lock horns with John in this two-hero film. The film goes on floors by November.

Nakuul Mehta says Ekta Kapoor's narration eased him into the role

Nakuul Mehta says that when he was offered Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, he instinctively knew that he wanted to be a part of the show. “The last year and half with Covid, one has been very careful about wanting to go back on set, and I wasn’t sure if I was ready for that as yet. But when this happened it just felt right. There were a lot of other factors too like, I have myself been an avid watcher of the show (Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 1) that was made,” shares Nakuul.

Sidharth Shukla was a nice guy, Shehnaaz Gill is shattered; says Prince Narula

Sidharth Shukla passed away on Thursday, and his funeral will take place today in Oshiwara. Prince Narula and his actress-wife Yuvika Chaudhary had visited the late actor’s residence yesterday. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Prince stated that Shukla’s mother is completely numb. “She doesn’t know what’s happening. Unko toh yehi lag raha hai ki unka beta jaag jayega abhi. His sisters’ condition is also the same, and they said how pampered he was in the entire family. His mom said she doesn’t have anything to do now. Everyone is shattered. Shehnaaz (Gill) was also there, and she is also shattered. I pray to the almighty to give strength to his family,” says Prince.

