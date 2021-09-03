BREAKING: Priyamani joins Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in Atlee’s next

Pinkvilla earlier reported that and Nayanthara are all geared up to commence shooting for director’s Atlee’s next in Pune this week. And now, we have learnt that the film shoot kicks off today and the newest entrant in the cast is South actress, Priyamani, who was last seen in The Family Man.

“Priyamani plays a key role in the narrative of the film and will be joining Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the Pune schedule of the film. She is already in the city and all charged up to commence her work on this yet untitled action-packed entertainer,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the other members of this already formidable ensemble include Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover. “There are many more surprises in terms of casting which will be revealed in the months to follow,” the source added.

Interestingly, SRK and Priyamani have collaborated once on Chennai Express, however, that was a mere guest appearance for the actress. The Atlee directorial is being produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s banner, Red Chillies Entertainment. As revealed by the author before, it features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, with two diametrically different character traits.

The yet untitled film is being planned as a massive Pan-Indian outing with actors from North and South joining hands. Apart from Nayanthara, a couple of more names from the Southern industry are a part of this ensemble. Buzz is, the film will be shot over a period of 6 to 7 months at multiple locations. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to fly to Europe in October for the last leg of Pathan with and John Abraham.

He also has a film with Rajkumar Hirani in his kitty, which takes off sometime by mid of 2022, right after he completes the Atlee directorial. The two films are being produced by Khan himself under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment.

