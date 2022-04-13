Ranbir-Alia wedding EXCLUSIVE: Prateek Kuhad spotted at mehendi ceremony, performs for the couple

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are finally getting married, and the wedding festivities began today with a mehendi function at their Bandra residence. In attendance at the do was Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Rima Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Pooja Bhatt, among a few others. While the family spent a happy and a cheerful afternoon together, Pinkvilla has learnt that singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad also performed at the function.

A source spotted the musician at the venue. He performed on some of his popular tracks, however it is yet to be known which songs exactly he sang for the couple. Furthermore, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla earlier today, Ranbir’s actor-uncle Randhir Kapoor revealed that he has left from Goa to be a part of RK and Alia’s nuptials. “Ranbir is going to get married but not today. It's around the 15th. I am very happy (for him),” he had said, further informing that they will decide on the reception details after he arrives back in Mumbai today.

Meanwhile, a lot of fans and media have gathered outside the couple’s Bandra residence to get a glimpse of their favourite stars. Interestingly, one admirer even arrived with a huge golden bouquet for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The video has gone viral on social media. Earlier today, the soon-to-be-married couple’s best friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji even unveiled a small glimpse from Brahmastra’s song ‘Kesariya’ as a gift for the duo, as well as for their fans.

