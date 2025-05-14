EXCLUSIVE: ‘If you attend Salman Khan’s party…’; Vinay Sapru, Radhika Rao recall 'wild' Vodka party with Russian crew throwing up, rolling on the floor

Salman Khan is quite a strong personality and there is no denying this fact. In an exclusive interview with Hindi Rush, directors of Lucky, Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao opened up about a funny incident where the actor broke his Russian crew’s confidence by partying hard and drinking Vodka and still standing like a rock. When everyone ended up either rolling on the steps, throwing up, our Bhaijaan remain unaffected.

Narrating the incident, directors Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao quipped that the Russian crew boasted about being Vodka lovers and partying like there is no tomorrow. Salman Khan at this point came and told them that he will show them how to party and organized one.

The directors recall warning the entire Russian crew that if they attend the party then they will not be able to come to work the other day. But they told them, “We are Russians, nobody can outdrink us. We said all the best, this is Salman Khan’s party and just don’t underestimate.” Vinay, with a smile, continued that Vodka never stopped flowing that night and people kept drinking.

He further claimed that the Russian crew consumed as much as they could. Both of them added, “When they came the next day, half of them were late, half of them were holding their heads because they are very disciplined. Russians, they don’t like to be unprofessional.”

Talking about Salman Khan they said, “Salman was not even swaying a bit, he was standing like a rock and all of them were just rolling down and swaying, throwing up and all kinds of things happening to them and they said, ‘he was also drinking with us and nothing happened to him’. We said well, that’s Salman Khan for you. We warned you that don’t do it but…”

Well, on the work front now, Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar which did not do well at the box office. Apart from this, he will soon begin working for the action film also starring Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role.

