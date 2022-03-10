Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: ‘I became absolutely no-nonsense as a person’, says Masaba Gupta on growing up

One of the leading fashion designers Masaba Gupta, daughter of popular Bollywood actress Neena Gupta, graced the latest episode of Pinkvilla’s annual segment Woman Up season 3 and shared her journey from growing up to being bullied and becoming a strong independent woman.

On being asked about her childhood, Masaba said, “As a kid, there are some things that make you a bit uneasy and uncomfortable because you just want a very sugar-coated life. But I think with me that's really shaped the woman I'm today because for one I became absolutely no-nonsense as a person. I'm very sharp, I can tell who's not saying the truth or being hundred percent authentic. I think more than anything it gave me the ability to stand on my own on two feet.”

Moreover, she recalled being bullied and how she always wanted to change herself and never liked the way she looked. “I must say that when it comes to bullying a lot of people say that it happens in school, it happens in college, only the person who's being bullied really knows what they're going through. It is something that scars you or sort of leaves an impression on you for life. For me, I just wanted to be somebody else I just didn't like who I was like why do I have this hair or why do I have these lips or why do I have this body. Why can't I just look like everyone else and just be a part? I didn't want to stand out, I wanted to fit in. That was something that happened as a result of the bullying,” shared Masaba.

For those unaware, Masaba Gupta is among the top fashion designers in the country with her own label called House of Masaba.

