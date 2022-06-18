Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Masaba Gupta breaks down her chic look for event, expresses gratitude

Masaba Gupta was named the Super Stylish Fashion Designer at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: our maiden awards event, on the occasion of our 15th anniversary. Masaba needs no introduction. She is one of the most popular fashion designers in the country, and has cemented her place in the world of style and entertainment with her breakthrough fashion game. One of the nominees in the Super Stylish Fashion Designers category, Masaba bagged the award and the honour. Yesterday, she took to her social media space and shared a slew of pictures showcasing her chic outfit for the night, which she decoded for her followers. She also shared her speech from the event.

Taking to Instagram, Masaba shared a slew of pictures as she posed in her all-black outfit. She was seen wearing a black blazer on top of a sheer skirt and high heels. Her gorgeous hair was tied in a bun, and she adorned a gajra as well. Explaining her look, Masaba wrote in the caption, “Sharp Blazer for Masaba the entrepreneur - Gajra for the actor ( @sehgaldhruv90 added this amazing accessorie for Saiba in Modern Love ) & a sheer skirt I usually wear to the beach..with an antique ‘Karni Mata’ gold neck piece for strength - but that’s for Masaba the regular girl who goes home to her cherished peace & quiet every night. Thank you for the ‘most stylish designer’ award last night @pinkvilla - style is the best form of communication. (green heart emoji)”.

At the end, she also added a clip of her thank you speech on winning the award. She said, “Thank you so much. This means a lot. I have been in design for 12 years now, and we have had some amazing opportunities as a brand, including designing for Boat, with Aman (Gupta). And, it’s been a pleasure, it’s been an honour, and thank you so much for everything.”

Masaba Gupta explains her look at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards:

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Masaba Gupta was recently seen in the short film I Love Thane alongside Ritwik Bhowmick, directed by Dhruv Sehgal. The film was a part of the Modern Love Mumbai anthology. She will soon be seen in the second season of Masaba Masaba.

