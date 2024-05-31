Here's why Byeon Woo Seok is thankful to actors who declined Lovely Runner role

Byeon Woo Seok recently shared his appreciation for landing the role of Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner, noting that many actors turned it down.In Lovely Runner Ryu Sun Jae is a prominent star who's basked in fame since his debut. Despite outward appearances of a flawless life, the struggles of the entertainment industry have taken their toll on him.

Byeon Woo Seok thanks actors for declining Sun Jae’s role

In a recent interview, Byeon Woo Seok expressed heartfelt gratitude towards the actors who turned down Lovely Runner and the role of Ryu Sun Jae over its three-year production period. He humbly acknowledged his luck in securing the part, attributing it to good timing and a supportive environment where his portrayal was appreciated.

Reflecting on his journey, he said he could only attribute his success to sheer luck. With genuine sincerity, he extended his gratitude to all the actors who passed on the opportunity, recognizing their contributions to his own journey in securing such a role.

Byeon Woo Seok has garnered a massive fanbase through his portrayal of the lovable Ryu Sun Jae, who embodies pure love in Lovely Runner. Reports have revealed that the production of Lovely Runner faced a three-year delay, with casting being a significant factor. Numerous actors declined the role of Ryu Sun Jae, causing setbacks in the production process. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

At the drama press conference, the director shared insights into how Byeon Woo Seok landed the role of Ryu Sun Jae. He emphasized the criteria required for the character: the appearance and physique of a swimmer, the charisma of a top star, and proficiency in singing. With such multifaceted demands, the role demanded extensive preparation.

While acting talent was crucial, visual aesthetics took precedence. The director spotted Woo Seok at the BIFF, where his performance in 20th Century Girl caught his eye. Recognizing Woo Seok's youthful energy and potential to embody characters across different life stages, the director was convinced he was the right fit for the role.

Plot of Lovely Runner

Ryu Sun Jae, portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok, is a renowned celebrity who has basked in the limelight since his debut. Despite the pretense of perfection, the pressures of the entertainment industry have taken a toll on him, leaving him drained.

Meanwhile, Im Sol, played by Kim Hye Yoon, adores Ryu Sun Jae as a devoted fan. A childhood accident left her unable to walk and hopeless for life, but finding solace in Ryu Sun Jae's music and his words to her on the radio sparked her admiration for him making her a loyal fan. When news of Ryu Sun Jae's untimely death breaks, Im Sol is overwhelmed with sadness.

In a twist of fate, Im Sol inexplicably travels back in time fifteen years. There she meets a nineteen-year-old Ryu Sun Jae, still a high school student, Im Sol struggles with the challenge of altering his tragic fate to prevent the heartbreaking future she knows awaits him.

ALSO READ: ‘Pretty when smiles’: Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon share first and current impressions of each other