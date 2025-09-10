Nina Dobrev Reveals WHY She Left The Vampire Diaries and It’s Not Because of Ian Somerhalder Breakup

The Elena Gilbert and Damon Salvatore lore goes deep and wide. After having met on the sets of the fantasy romance TV drama The Vampire Diaries, Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder became the IT couple before going separate ways. Post this, the actress stepped away from the role and rumors made it seem as though their breakup was the reason. However, many years later, a new book has been published revealing the starkly astonishing pay parity that lay between them making the star give up on the career-defining role.

Nina Dobrev gets real about the pay scale on The Vampire Diaries

The content in I Was Feeling Epic: An Oral History of The Vampire Diaries revealed that Nina Dobrev and Candice King alongside Kat Graham were the least paid actors on the set, even after being a part of the main cast on the show. The new book recounting their time filming the famed show has revealed the scary truth beneath the bloodied scenes. “It was a bit of a tricky situation because my contract only said to play Elena, but I was playing multiple characters, which doubled my workload. I had to be on set for double the amount of time, I had to memorize double the amount of lines.”

Nina Dobrev is said to have been fighting a lonely battle to get the same pay as the male counterparts on the show, the other two leads Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley. The three made up for one of the most complex and divisive love triangles in TV history but Nina Dobrev’s departure despite playing two roles- Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce.

“I wanted to play Katherine, but I wanted to be compensated fairly for that, and I wanted to be an equal to the boys,” she revealed. But she was told that she wouldn’t be bumped up to the same amount as her male counterparts on the show. “It felt like they were saying that all the hard work I was putting into it didn’t matter to them and that I wasn’t an equal to my male counterparts, and so that was upsetting to me.” Eventually the show’s creators were asked to write off Katherine’s character so they wouldn’t have to pay the actress more, leading to a fight between the creators and the studio.

