Are Kanye West and Bianca Censori Back Together After Rapper’s Claims That She ‘Dumped’ Him? Find Out

It seems that there was an alleged reconciliation between Kanye West and Bianca Censori. The couple was seen together on a dinner outing in Spain on Friday at an Indian restaurant in the Balearic Islands, per Page Six.

This comes as a surprise amid the reports about their alleged crumbling marriage, along with West previously claiming that Censori had left him in his song named BIANCA, which was featured in his new album WW3.

During their Friday outing, the rapper donned an oversized hoodie, whereas his wife wore a skin-hugging black bodysuit, per the report.

The publication had confirmed the couple’s split on February 13. At the time, an insider revealed the outlet that Censori has left Ye because she’s done with his anti-semitic stunts after he began selling Swastika-branded shirts.

The source reportedly said, “The swastika shirt [he was selling] was the last straw. She told him that’s not who she is, and that she can’t be associated with that.”

A week later, an insider reportedly shared that the couple decided to make their “marriage work again.” The insider told the outlet that both of them had done a lot of conversing and concluded that they were “not ready to give up on each other.”

The week of their claimed reconciliation, they were spotted together on multiple occasions in Los Angeles.

Amid this, an insider alleged to the publication last month that Censori is “frightened” of Ye. The insider stated that she “wants to break up, but it’s not easy. Kanye controls so many aspects of her life.”

The insider also claimed about Censori “living under this aggressive situation,” adding, “She’s gotta run, but he’s obsessed with her. It’s been hard for her to get [out on her own] and move around.”

