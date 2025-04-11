Kanye West Says He Wants to Film New S*x Tape With Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian and Ray J in Shocking Online Rant

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Kanye West made a series of controversial and offensive posts on X (formerly Twitter) late Wednesday night. In one of the most disturbing parts of the hours-long rant, he mentioned his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, referring to her as his 'nanny' and suggesting a new s*x tape involving her and Ray J.

"Kim Kardashian my nanny," he wrote. "Told Ray J we need to hit Kim from both sides for that Superstar part two." The comment referenced Kim's 2008 s*x tape with Ray J.

Kanye shares four children with Kim, and their relationship has remained rocky since their split. He also referred to Kim's past and appearance in more sexualized language.

Kanye had previously been banned from the platform for offensive remarks but returned with more inappropriate content in the early hours of Thursday, as per Daily Mail.

In the same online tirade, Kanye made sexual comments about singer Taylor Swift. "IM MAD I HAVENT F**KED TAYLOR SWIFT…YET," he posted.

He also reignited his long-running feud with Taylor by blaming her for his lack of Super Bowl halftime invites. Kanye added more unfounded claims about her personal life and continued his rant with baseless accusations.

Kanye West also made surprising claims about Madonna, saying that when he made out with her, she allegedly bragged about having slept with artist Jean-Michel Basquiat and rapper Tupac Shakur. He added that she liked to boast, just like he does.

In one of the most disturbing parts of the tirade, Kanye West referenced a r*pe allegation made against him by former music manager Lauren Pisciotta, who has filed a lawsuit accusing him of r*pe, sexual harassment, and stalking during her time working with him from 2021 to 2022.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

