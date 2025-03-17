ASAP Rocky Performs Riding in a Helicopter Following Gun Violence Case Verdict; Details Inside
ASAP Rocky performed at Rolling Loud California for the first time since his gun violence verdict. The rapper made a grand entrance, arriving via helicopter over the music venue.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of a shooting case.
A$AP Rocky took his performance to new heights by riding in a helicopter. The rapper stunned the crowd and his fans by hovering over the venue, while it was suspended in the air at Hollywood Park.
The rapper performed his first concert following the gun violence case verdict. He also went on to perform the unreleased track Stole Ya Flow from his upcoming album Don’t Be Dumb.
While Rocky’s stunt was one to look forward to, it wasn’t the only attraction of the night. The crowd also cheered loudly for fellow heightweights, YG, Sexyy Red, and many others. Playboi Carti too took the center stage to make headlines.
A month after a jury acquitted Rocky of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic weapon, the highflying performance took place. As for the lawsuit, a former friend of the rapper accused the hip-hop star of shooting him in Hollywood.
As the musician landed on the stage, he addressed the crowd and said, “I’ma be honest with y’all—I’m so happy to see y’all right now; y’all don’t even understand.”
He further said, “It was really hectic for a n— recently. It got real sticky real quick.” Moreover, the performance of the musician at the biggest rap festival was not only an opportunity for the rapper to celebrate his freedom but also a chance to bring back his position in musical standing.
As for his performance outfit, the rapper opted for a white and blue hazy t-shirt and gold chains. A$AP Rocky chose black glasses to complete his look.
What Was ASAP Rocky's Assault Case About? Know Details As Rapper Gets Acquitted In 2021 Lawsuit