Benny Blanco Reacts To Selena Gomez's Dance Moves At Sabrina Carpenter's Concert Using THIS Lyric From Girlfriend's 2015 Hit

Selena Gomez had a fantastic night at Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour concert on September 29, 2024, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The singer-actress attended the concert with friends and shared moments from the event on social media. Her boyfriend, music producer Benny Blanco, was also impressed by her energy.

Selena Gomez took to Instagram to post a video of herself dancing to Carpenter's popular song Juno. In the video, she wore a plunging, sparkly black little dress and sang along with the lyrics while holding onto the railing in front of her. The video showed her shaking her hair and pointing playfully at the camera.

Blanco couldn't help but react to Gomez's energetic moves. In the comments section of her post, he playfully referenced her 2015 hit Hands to Myself, writing, "Can't keep my hands to myself."

Gomez was not alone during the concert. Connar Franklin, Gomez's friend, shared a TikTok video of her dancing with Édgar Ramírez, her co-star in the upcoming film Emilia Pérez.

Gomez shared a sneak peek of her outfit on Instagram Stories prior to the show. She posted a photo of herself relaxing with her legs up, showing off her glittering fishnet tights and fashionable white boots.

Gomez and Blanco frequently show their love for one another on social media. Blanco praised Gomez's work in her latest film, Emilia Pérez. He commented on a post in which she revealed a sneak peek of her song Mi Camino, which she performs in the film.

The post, dated September 6, 2024, included a snippet of the performance and a caption teasing its release in select theaters this November and on Netflix starting November 13 in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Blanco commented on her post, saying, "This is one of the best movies I have ever seen."

The couple made headlines earlier for attending the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards together, looking gorgeous in matching sparkly outfits.

Gomez wore a custom black velvet gown from the Ralph Lauren Collection with a hand-embellished pavé neckline. Meanwhile, Blanco complemented her style with a black suit with an exquisite bedazzled floral pattern.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, published on September 9, Gomez opened up about her relationship with Blanco. She described him as a source of light in her life, saying, “I’ve never been loved this way. He’s just been a light. A complete light in my life. He’s my best friend. I love telling him everything.”

