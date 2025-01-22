Bling Empire Star Lynn Ban Passes Away After Undergoing Brain Surgery; She Was 52

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Lynn Ban, who is known to star in Bling Empire: New York, passed away at the age of 52 after undergoing brain surgery. The TV star died on Monday, and her son, Sebastian, confirmed the unfortunate news on his social media platform. He mentioned in his post that his mother sustained injuries from being involved in a ski accident. The death of the actress took place less than a month after the operation.

To pay a heartfelt tribute to his mother, Sebastian shared a carousel post with pictures of himself and Ban from various occasions. In the caption, the teen revealed that the media personality was his best friend and gushed that Ban was the “funniest and coolest” mom.

He went on to pen, “My mum passed away on Monday. I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her.”

Sebastian further added, “She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know.”

He continued to state that though his mother is gone, her life was one to celebrate. Meanwhile, the jewelry designer was severely injured after having crashed while skiing on a family vacation.

According to the reports, Ban was on the top of the mountain when the incident took place, and she suffered from a brain bleed when she was airlifted to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Lynn Ban made an appearance on the show Bling Empire: New York alongside other rich Asian ladies, showing off their luxurious lives.

