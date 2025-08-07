Brad Pitt's Mother Jane Passes Away At 84, F1 Actor's Niece Pays Tribute

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt's mother, Jane, has passed away. She was 84 years old. The cause of her demise has not been disclosed yet. People confirmed the news of her passing away. Jane is survived by her husband, William, Brad, and two other children, Doug and Julie.

Brad Pitt's niece mourns the loss of her grandma Jane

Sydney Pitt, who is Doug's daughter, took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news with her followers. She posted a series of pictures featuring her grandma Jane in which Brad Pitt's 84-year-old mother can be seen spending time with her loved ones. Sydney accompanied her post with a lengthy emotional note. She called Jane her "sweet grammy" in the caption.

"...We were not ready for you to go yet but knowing you are finally free to sing, dance, and paint again makes it a tad easier," an excerpt from her post reads.

Jane had the 'biggest heart' and cared 'deeply' for everyone, says Sydney Pitt

In her post, Sydney further shared that Jane "had the biggest heart" while adding that she "cared deeply for everyone and everything, no questions asked."

"I don’t know how we move forward without her. But I know she’s still here in every brushstroke, every kind gesture, every hummingbird. She was love in its purest form. We were truly blessed to have her to love on growing up and I know she lives on through each of us," she concluded her post while remembering Jane.

A brief about Brad Pitt's family

Brad Pitt was born to William Alvin Pitt and Jane Etta in Oklahoma, United States. While Brad's father, William is a proprietor of a trucking company, his late mom, Jane, was a school counsellor. The family of the F1: The Movie actor moved to Springfield, Missouri, to live with his siblings Doug and Julie.

The 61-year-old star is yet to issue his statement about the big loss. Jane would often support his son Brad during red carpet events and screenings over the years. His late mom also attended the Academy Awards in 2012 and the film premiere of his then-wife, actress Angelina Jolie's directorial, Unbroken, in 2014.

