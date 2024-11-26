Brie Larson Gets A Dramatic Hair Transformation For Her Upcoming Role; SEE Here

Brie Larson has surprised her fans with a new brunette pixie cut ahead of playing the role of Elektra in the upcoming West End productions.

The actress will step on the stage in London for the first time, and cutting off her hair proved her dedication towards her work and the titular role she will play in the theater drama.

The actress dropped the pictures of her new look on her social media platform, and the fans of the Marvel star couldn’t stop gushing in the comment section.

Alongside the monochrome picture shared by the Hollywood star, she wrote in the caption, “Elektra is here.” While many fans of the actress were happy over her new look, many were left surprised as she had posted a picture of herself in long blonde hair just a day before.

As for the play, Elektra is set to open at the Duke of York’s Theater on February 12 and will go on till April 5, 2025.

Meanwhile, mentioning her character and working experience on the West End show, the actress released a statement, wherein she revealed, “I couldn’t be more excited to perform in this Greek drama, or in better company collaborating with Daniel Fish and Anne Carson.”

Larson further added, "Storytelling has always been the way I organize life, feelings, and experiences. I look forward to sharing space with the wonderful West End audience while we explore this timeless story.”

Apart from the MCU actress, the play will cast Stockard Channing, Marième Diouf, Greg Hicks, and Patrick Vaill.

Elektra will be directed by the Tony Award nominees Daniel Fish and Anna Carson. Their team includes Adam Silverman (Lighting), Doey Lüthi (Costume Design), and Jeremy Herbert (Set Design) in addition to the two. Kate Godfrey (Voice & Dialect), Ted Hearne (Composer), Max & Ben Ringham (Sound Design), and Heather Basten CDG were in charge of casting.

Further details over the timings of the shows will be dropped by the makers soon.

