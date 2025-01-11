Britney Spears Evacuates Her Home Amid LA Fires, Shares Sweet Video To ‘Lift People's Spirits’; SEE Here
Britney Spears shared an uplifting post on social media amid the L.A. fire tragedy. After revealing that she had evacuated her home, the pop star expressed concern for victims!
Britney Spears shared a post on her social media handle revealing that she's evacuated her home amid the Los Angeles fires while expressing concern for the victims. On Saturday, January 9, the pop star shared an Instagram post that read, "I had to evacuate my home and I'm driving 4 hours to a hotel."
She accompanied the caption with a video of mini doll shoes in an effort to spread joy and "lift people's spirits." The Gimme More singer acknowledged how most people may not be on their phones like she wasn't in the last two days.
"I had no electricity to charge and I just got my phone back !!!" she revealed. "I pray you're all doing well and I send my love," the Grammy winner added.
Spears is not the first celebrity to address the wreckage caused by the wildfires in and around Los Angeles. Jaime Lee Curtis recently appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and opened up about the devastation near her area.
The Oscar winner, who lives in Pacific Palisades, where the blaze first ignited on January 7, revealed that her friends' homes, the local market in her area, and some schools had been lost in the fire.
Other celebrities, including Paris Hilton, Ricki Lake, Anna Faris, Leighton Meester, Adam Brody, Spencer Pratt, and Heidi Montag, were also affected by the tragedy.