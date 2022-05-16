Camila Cabello joins The Voice Season 22, replaces coach Kelly Clarkson

Camila Cabello, known for hits such as Don’t Go Yet is all set to join the 22nd season of the NBC singing reality show, The Voice. Cabello will be making her reality TV judging debut with this show. The announcement for the same was made by Cabello through a Tiktok post in which she wrote, "See you this fall."



The post showcased her singing alongside fellow The Voice coaches, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton. This news of Cabello's joining was also confirmed by NBCUniversal in a social media post that said, "Give a warm welcome to your Voice Coaches." Cabello had previously appeared as a part-time advisor on the 21st season of the show which ran from September-December last year.



She served as an advisor for Team Legend during the same. This is the first time that she will be joining the show as a full-time coach. Cabello's new role comes as a replacement for Kelly Clarkson who has served as a coach for the last eight seasons of the show.



"Camila has all the experience she needs to be the perfect advisor for our team. She has navigated a singing competition before and done very well on it," Legend said in an interview with Extra.



The Voice has had a rotating group of coaches and so there is an opportunity for Clarkson to be back in the chair in the same way that Stefani has come in and out. In the past, we have also seen the likes of Nick Jonas and Ariana Grande take on the role of a coach on the show.