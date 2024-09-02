Cardi B And Offset Come Together For Son Wave’s 3rd Birthday Amid Divorce; Inside Grand Airplane-Themed Celebration

Estranged Cardi B and Offset presented a united front for their son Wave’s early 3rd birthday celebration on Saturday, August 31. The musicians shared adorable pictures from their youngest kid’s elaborate airplane-themed party on their respective Instagram Stories over the weekend, and from the behind-the-scenes glimpses shared by the duo, it looks like they spared no expense in making their child’s special day extra special.

To kick off the festivities on social media, the Pink Friday hitmaker posted a touching video of Wave—who she and Offset welcomed on September 4, 2021—standing outdoors shirtless as he hung out with his elder sister, Kulture Kairi, 6. “Issa Party, Big Wave,” Cardi captioned the clip.

After uploading a couple of snaps of herself in a white outfit and a pink LV bag, Cardi went back to posting a video of Wave as the birthday boy danced with his dad during the party. In the clip, Offset and Wave matched in Timberland boots and jeans as the Migos member hyped his son up to hit the beat before lifting him off the ground and into his arms.

Cardi’s next uploads on her Instagram Stories showed family and friends attending the gathering, which was made grand by a multi-tier plane-inspired cake featuring a topper that read Wave Airlines and several other airline-inspired cake toppers representing luggage and passports. The party also included massive plane displays with the same Wave Airlines logo, a poster featuring airline departures, and some cute plane-themed return gifts for attendees to take home.

For food, children at the party were served Mr. Beast burgers, while adults were treated to meatballs, mashed potatoes, lobster mac and cheese, ribs, and more, prepared by chef Franklin Rosario, whom Cardi tagged in a clip showcasing the food.

Offset, for his part, uploaded a video of Cardi—who is pregnant with their third child—balancing Wave on her waist while wearing a cropped white t-shirt that showed off her growing baby bump.

Offset’s follow-up video gave fans a closer look at the diamond pendant around the birthday boy’s neck, as he joked that his son “got that s*** on.” He later shared a clip of Wave and Kulture riding a roller coaster and posing with him at the soiree.

The Style Rare MC is also a father to sons Jordan Cephus, 14, and Kody Cephus, 9, as well as daughter Kalea Marie Cephus, 9, from previous relationships.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset after six years of marriage on July 31, the same day she announced she was expecting their third child.

“With every ending comes a new beginning,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’m so grateful to have shared this season with you; you have brought me more love, more life, and, most of all, renewed my power.”

“Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and cannot wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!” Cardi added.

