Chris Brown And Entourage Get Sued For USD 50 Million Over Alleged Backstage Assault After Fort Worth Concert: Details

Chris Brown, several of his acquaintances, and his 11:11 Tour promoter, Live Nation, have been sued for $50 million over an alleged assault that unfolded following the singer’s concert in Fort Worth, Texas, on Friday, July 19.

The suit, filed Monday, July 22, in Harris County district court by attorneys Tony Buzbee and Caroline Adams, per Billboard, accuses Brown and several of his associates of brutally and severely beating four men—Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush, and Da Marcus Powell. The incident, per the lawsuit, occurred backstage at Dickies Arena.

Chris Brown and his entourage get accused of an unprovoked assault

The violence detailed in the abovementioned filing, per several media reports, claims Brown participated in and directed the violent assault along with his men, which included throwing chairs at the plaintiffs and striking them multiple times on their heads and chests, before ultimately stomping them while they were down.

Per the complaint, the attack occurred after the four men were invited backstage to the VIP area following the show. They waited there for 30 minutes for Brown to show up before proceeding to find their way out. Their exit, however, per the filing, was interrupted by Brown and the members of his crew, one of whom reminded the Go Crazy singer of having a beef with one of the plaintiffs. Following the reminder, Brown allegedly instructed his entourage to initiate the assault.

The plaintiffs claim Brown was accompanied by seven to ten men who participated in the violence.

Besides the rapper, the lawsuit names three of his entourage — Sinko Ceej, Hood Boss, and Yella Beezy — as defendants. As for Live Nation, the complaint notes that the concert promoter continued to work with Brown despite his history of violence and bad conduct in order to “shamelessly” profit from his gig. The filing also underscores the company’s failure to ensure the safety of concertgoers.

The plaintiffs’ ask and a look at the defendants’ history of violence

The litigants are asking for compensatory and punitive damages in addition to $50 million.

In the court filing, the plaintiffs' legal team listed several of the defendants' criminal histories, alleging Ceej had been linked to a gang in the past and had already served eight years behind bars. Conway, per the plaintiffs’ attorneys, has been arrested multiple times for firearm possession and sexual assault.

About Brown, the lawsuit records his well-publicized brushes with the law, including his guilty pleas for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Rihanna.

