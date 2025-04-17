Days Of Our Lives April 16 Episode Recap: Rafe Tells Jada About Night He Spent With Sami

In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives, aired on April 16, 2025, Maggie enters the house when Philip gets off a call with Melinda. Once she enters, she is surprised to see Vivian in the house.

Maggie says, “Oh God, she broke out of prison!” Philip reveals that Vivian was out on parole, and she was staying there because she would not take no for an answer. Maggie revealed that she would be going upstairs to see Holly, and she wants Vivian to leave before she gets back. Vivian stated that if she is out, so is Philip.

Later, Vivian threatens Philip that she can blow up the entire thing. Philip asks her to be patient.

On the other hand, at DiMera Enterprises, Kristen points a gun at Xander for being replaced. She tells him to call Mr. Shin and make things right according to her. But Xander reminds her that her daughter Rachel was on the line.

This makes Kristen take a step back. She gets kicked out of the office. Kristen promises her vengeance and warns that Philip and Xander will lose everything.

At the station. JJ accuses Gabi of shooting EJ, making her furious. She reveals not having any reason to hurt him. But she has a weak alibi. He also says that he had stopped by her house that night, but no one was present there.

Gabi then changes her story, stating that she visited the square. In the flashback, the audience sees her with a gun near the DiMera house. Later, Gabi snaps as JJ pushes for more answers. She accuses him of bias and ends their chat, telling him to speak to her lawyer.

At the Small Bar, Rafe reveals to Jada that he had seen her blouse at Shawn’s place. This totally shocks Jada, and she explains about crashing there after being wasted. But Rafe does not believe her.

Then Rafe confesses about sleeping with Sami, which crushes Jada. Rafe asks her for another chance, but she storms off.

