Days Of Our Lives February 10 Episode Recap: Kristen And Woman In The White Have A Little Reunion

In the Days of Our Lives, episode aired on Monday, February 10, 2025, we saw Jada trying to convince Belle that she is innocent and she is not able to fathom that Belle seems to be having suspicion about her, she asks Belle where EJ was.

Belle says that she was not aware of where EJ was. Then Jada leaves and further comes across an entrance to a secret tunnel. She believed that EJ could be hiding in the tunnels and go inside them.

We then see EJ filling up Rafe on the unfolding that occurred at the wedding. We witness EJ defending himself and doing Jada “favor” and also helping Rafe in a way by keeping Arnold away from Jada.

After their conversation, he puts a gag on Rafe and makes his way out of the secret tunnel, only to run into Jada. He asks her why she was down there. She tells EJ that she was looking for him and knew what exactly he was up to.

She then hears a noise coming from the secret room, before she makes her way in there, EJ stops her and says that it’s the construction works noise.EJ tells Jada it is dangerous down there and then she reluctantly follows EJ upstairs.

Then we see Jada confront EJ about employing Rafe to find out dirt about her, The EJ says that the turnaround in the police department's cleared cases resulted in his suspicion. He stated that he was not sure about Rafe finding out anything, but the news of Rafe’s discovery was pleasing to him.

She left before making a promise that she would soon return with handcuffs. Then EJ reminds her that she was relieved of her gun and handcuffs. Belle who had also entered the scene, just before Jada left, yells at EJ about his treatment towards Jada and questions him if he had a hand in Jada’s predicament.

He only confesses to employing Rafe but denies setting up Jada. Both then leave the scene by sharing a kiss. He then comes back to the tunnels and says about doing something about such close calls. He is asked by Rafe what he meant, and to this, he pulls out an injection.

At the police station, Paulina reveals to Shawn about appointing Rafe as a new commissioner. Paulina shared that she had to take Jada's accusations seriously since her own fiance believed them. Shawn then lets her know that he totally believes in Jada’s innocence. She hoped that he was correct but stated that the investigation must go on.

At Aremid, Ava tells Kristen that a Woman in White had assisted Rachel. Then she appears behind her and asks “Kristen, my love, is that you?” Kristen who is shocked at this point, calls out “Mother.”

While they are having a reunion, Ava says, “I hate to interrupt this little reunion.” The woman in white says, “Then don’t.” The woman and Kristen both converse about Rachel and amid that Ava says that she should be released so that they can keep up with their “mommy and me playdate” privately. The woman placed a gag back in her mouth.

Later Kristen tells her mother that she could not be complicit about Ava’s kidnapping and they had to release her. The woman claimed that Rachel would be implicated in her abduction once Ava was released and she could be taken away from Kristen.

Then the woman shared that she would think of something more permanent to remove Ava from the picture without killing her. When the woman in white takes Ava out of that room. Later, EJ arrived with a bodybag, saying how fortunate he was that Kristen told him about Aremid. Upon unzipping the bag, we see Rafe lying inside it unconsciously.

In the episode we see Brady and Steve having a chat about Ava. Steve suggests that Ava might have intentions to go to Hong Kong but something must have stopped. Later Brady suggests that maybe someone other person has sent that text.

After listening to the unfinished phone message Ava had sent to Brady, Steve promised him to take it up with the tech expert in order to figure out what was the entire message.

Later at DiMera, Brady waits for Kritsen, and when Kristen comes, she assumes he wants to discuss Rachel’s appointment with the therapist but to her surprise, he reveals that Ava has gone missing.