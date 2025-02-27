Days Of Our Lives February 26 Episode Recap: Does Real Rafe Forget His Identity Because Of Memory Erasing Drug? Find Out

In the latest development of Days of Our Lives, aired on February 26, 2025, we see the OG Rafe get injected with a memory-erasing drug– CR-17. Rita had a hand in looking after his vitals to make sure he was okay as he lay unconscious.

The audience also saw already suspected Gabi, confronting fake Rafe and calling him Arnold again and again. During this, she quickly and in a clever manner manages to pluck his hair from his head in hopes of performing a DNA test later.

Rita, who followed EJ’s instructions, assisted with managing the situations that were presented to her. She ended up tasing Arnold and shipping him off to a location where it would be impossible for anyone to discover him.

Meanwhile, she dressed the OG Rafe to Arnold’s clothing and placed him on the kicked table. In the classic dramatic fashion, Rafe gains consciousness at the right time— when Jada and Shawn enter, where Jada, who is furious upon seeing him questions about real Rafe as they think that the person at the kitchen table is a fake one.

Since he was given the memory-erasing substance, the real Rafe answers by asking another question– “Who’s Rafe?” After hearing this both Jada and Shawn are not able to believe him, and it appears that because of the situation, the real Rafe may bear the consequences of the damage that Arnold did.

Meanwhile, Kristen takes Rachel's return, as an opportunity for distraction and keeps up with planning with the woman in white when it comes to the kidnapping situation of Ava. Brady then calls her out after he discovers that she knows about the crime.