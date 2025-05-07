Days of Our Lives May 6 Episode Recap: Rafe Boldly Confronts Gabi Over EJ's Shooting; Know What Happened Next

In the May 6, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives, the audience saw Doug going to the pub and filling out a job application. His nervousness peaks when he gets to the address section. When he reveals living in a homeless shelter, Roman reassures him that there isn't anything wrong with it.

Roman then tells him that he has been there as well, and he can turn this situation around. Roman says that he will loan Doug some rent money and take it out of his paycheck.

In the episode, Rafe gets back from his job and sees Leo’s suspect list. Rafe then tells Leo that he could carry on the investigation, but he should stay far away from Gabi. According to him, she could not go to jail for the third time for a crime she did not commit.

Meanwhile, Jada is surprised to see Shawn at work. He says that he was there to assist with the investigation. In an awkward moment, he mentioned Jada’s name while talking about the subject, referring to the situation that happened with Rafe, Arnold, and Jada.

She then talks about how capable she was of shooting him, but she did not do that as she had locked her gun in the drawer. Shawn gives a call to Rafe to ask when he was going to give his gun back. Rafe says that he would give it back soon, as he had been a little busy with rejoining the FBI.

Gabi gets back home, which is when Rafe questions if she was the one who pulled the trigger on EJ. At that point, Gabi just loses it. But Rafe revealed knowing that she had taken the gun that night, which was true. She recalled hearing EJ have a back-and-forth with someone when he was shot. When she further reveals what she witnessed. Rafe says that he believes her.

Later in the episode, Roman goes to Doug and Holly, and she gets to know that her friend will be working and living there. She’s happy. Then Tate comes out to see what was going on and then stomps away.

In the ending, a person wearing gloves is seen pointing a camera at them.

