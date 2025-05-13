Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Cat See EJ’s True Colors?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, May 13, promise an episode filled with tension, secrets, and shifting loyalties. As Cat Greene gets a surprising look at who EJ DiMera really is, Johnny finds himself the focus of suspicion, and Philip Kiriakis digs himself deeper into a dangerous scheme. Here’s what’s coming up in Salem.

Johnny DiMera’s reconciliation with Chanel is under scrutiny, especially from Paulina Price, who grills him about his role in EJ’s shooting. Johnny maintains his innocence and insists he didn’t pull the trigger, but Paulina isn’t taking any chances with her daughter’s heart. She issues a strong warning, reminding Johnny that one misstep could cost him everything. Johnny, in turn, vows to steer clear of EJ’s drama for good—but that may be easier said than done.

Meanwhile, Roman Brady continues to piece together the puzzle surrounding the missing gun from his lockbox. The timing of Johnny’s disappearance on the night of EJ’s shooting raises red flags, and Roman shares his suspicions with Kate. With Johnny’s temper and motives under the microscope, his future could be in jeopardy.

Elsewhere, Cat Greene experiences a major turning point in her relationship with EJ DiMera. Whether she sees his hidden vulnerability or catches a glimpse of his infamous scheming side, Cat will walk away from the encounter with a new perspective—and possibly second thoughts.

On the hospital front, Sarah Horton Kiriakis grows increasingly concerned about Xander’s relentless push to buy the facility. The more aggressive he becomes, the more Sarah questions what he’s really after.

Meanwhile, Philip Kiriakis takes a dangerous step by arranging a secret meeting with Kevin Lambert, a member of Dr. Jeffrey Russell’s research team. Philip wants Kevin to steal the Versavix formula, unaware that this act will sabotage Shawn and Steve’s critical mission later in the week. His greed is setting off a chain reaction of consequences that could affect everyone involved.

As secrets surface and plans unravel, Tuesday’s Days of Our Lives is set to deliver high-stakes drama. Will Cat finally see the real EJ? Can Johnny clear his name before it’s too late? And is Philip about to pay the price for his reckless decisions? Stay tuned as tensions rise in Salem and the fallout begins.