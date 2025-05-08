Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Sarah Survive a Shocking Allergic Reaction During Her Mini-Moon?

Thursday’s Days of Our Lives (May 8) episode delivers drama on multiple fronts—from Sarah Horton Kiriakis' unexpected medical emergency to Johnny DiMera’s professional rebellion and a curious proposition for Chad DiMera. As EJ DiMera’s hospital power play hits resistance, new alliances begin to form, and old ones start to fracture.

EJ’s plans to purchase the hospital are hitting roadblocks now that Kayla Johnson has refused to back him. Undeterred, EJ sets his sights on Marlena Evans, hoping her influential voice might sway the board in his favor. But Marlena is just as skeptical of EJ’s motives and likely won’t make it easy for him.

Meanwhile, EJ meets again with Dr. Jeffrey Russell to reassure him that their scheme is still on track. However, EJ’s cousin Xander Kiriakis has his own ambitions—pitching to Alex that they should buy the hospital themselves, using the valuable Versavix research as leverage.

Elsewhere, Johnny DiMera, disillusioned with EJ, seems ready to take a job at Titan—possibly after a pep talk from Marlena and another tense encounter with his father at the pub. Accepting the offer could be Johnny’s way of stepping out of EJ’s shadow and asserting his independence.

As for Sarah, she convinces Xander to put business aside and focus on their upcoming “mini-moon.” But their romantic plans quickly unravel during a treat-filled stop at the town square. After eating a suspicious baked good—likely one altered by Felicity Greene—Sarah begins to cough violently and struggle to breathe, indicating a serious allergic reaction.

Elsewhere in Salem, Cat Greene surprises Chad with an unexpected offer. She’s willing to let him off the hook for their bachelorette auction date—but what she doesn’t know is that EJ may have orchestrated this as a matchmaking strategy. Far from backing out, Chad might seize the chance to connect with Cat, especially as a crisis with Felicity draws them closer together.

From a life-threatening allergic reaction to a DiMera family power struggle, Thursday’s episode promises emotional twists and dangerous turns. Will Sarah recover in time to enjoy her romantic getaway—and can EJ manipulate his way back into the hospital deal? With new connections forming and old ones tested, stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for the next wave of Salem shockers.