Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Hope Use Finn to Get Revenge on Steffy?
Days Of Our Lives Spoilers, March 21, 2025: Will Hope Use Finn to Get Revenge on Steffy?
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) may soon regret pushing Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) out of Forrester Creations. With Hope newly single and looking for payback, will she set her sights on John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) to get back at Steffy
Finn has already rejected Hope’s advances once, shutting down her flirtation and drunken kiss. However, with Hope’s relationship with Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) on the verge of collapse, she may be more open than ever to exploring new romantic possibilities.
At the same time, Finn’s marriage to Steffy is facing serious challenges, especially as Luna Nozawa’s (Lisa Yamada) paternity drama creates tension. If Finn chooses to embrace his connection with Luna despite Steffy’s objections, their marriage could be in jeopardy.
Steffy’s decision to eliminate Hope’s fashion line, despite Carter’s previous agreement with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric Forrester (John McCook), may add fuel to Hope’s fire. Feeling betrayed on a professional level, Hope might retaliate in the most personal way possible—by making a move on Steffy’s husband.
With Jacqueline MacInnes Wood expected to take maternity leave, Steffy’s potential absence from the canvas could create the perfect opening for Hope. As Finn struggles with emotional turmoil, Hope could swoop in to offer comfort and companionship—leading to a connection that might shake up both of their lives.
As Steffy focuses on her own battles, Hope may see an opportunity to strike, creating even more drama between herself and Finn. Will Hope and Finn become an unexpected new couple, or is this just a calculated attempt to make Steffy suffer? No matter what happens, B&B fans should brace for shocking twists, betrayals, and high-stakes romance in the episodes ahead.