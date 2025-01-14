Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Jada Uncover EJ and Arnold’s Deception as Leo Pushes for Hattie’s Return?

Tuesday’s Days of Our Lives episode promises intriguing twists and confrontations. Here’s what viewers can expect from Salem’s ongoing drama.

Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) will demand answers from EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) about Rafe Hernandez’s (Galen Gering) disappearance.

After discovering inconsistencies in EJ’s story about Rafe’s mission, Jada will grow suspicious. Despite EJ's attempts to act innocent, Jada won’t let him off the hook easily.

Meanwhile, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) might confirm he has no knowledge of Rafe’s alleged assignment, fueling Jada’s determination.

The real Rafe is locked in the DiMera cellar, but Arnold Feniger (also Galen Gering) will soon emerge posing as Rafe. EJ will lean on Arnold to back up his fabricated story, keeping Jada in the dark for now.

EJ and Arnold’s partnership will continue to stir trouble in Salem. Arnold, who has been impersonating Rafe, will play a crucial role in EJ’s next plan. As the tension between Jada and EJ escalates, Arnold’s timely appearance could shift the situation in EJ’s favor.

Fans can expect more scheming and deception from EJ and Arnold in upcoming episodes. Their actions will undoubtedly lead to more chaos, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) has a big request for Abe Carver (James Reynolds). Leo wants to bring Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) back to the fictional show Body & Soul. Although Leo has agreed to write Hattie back into the storyline, he needs Abe’s official approval to move forward.

Abe might hesitate since Hattie was a challenging diva in the past. However, Leo will likely argue that her return could boost the show’s viewership.

With recent challenges like leaks and Chanel Dupree DiMera’s (Raven Bowens) decision to leave, Leo sees this as an opportunity to bring positive attention to Body & Soul.

JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will return to work at the Salem Police Department. On Tuesday, Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) will warmly welcome JJ back, marking the start of their partnership. The two will team up to tackle cases and solve mysteries in Salem.

