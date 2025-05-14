Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Philip Kiriakis' Plan to Steal the Miracle Drug Backfire?

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, May 14, promise a rollercoaster of drama and unexpected twists. From Rachel Black’s birthday party spiraling into disaster to Philip Kiriakis launching a dangerous mission for redemption, tensions run high in Salem. Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez expects fireworks on her pricey date with Alex, but what she gets might be even more surprising.

Gabi Hernandez is not one to settle for less—especially after dropping $15,000 at the bachelor auction to win a night with Alex Kiriakis. She demands an unforgettable experience, and Alex will have no choice but to deliver. Although he's currently in a relationship with Stephanie Johnson, he’ll still try to make the evening memorable.

What starts off as a playful and extravagant evening may quickly turn into something more complicated. Sparks could fly between Alex and Gabi, leading to potential emotional entanglements that neither expected. Is it just harmless fun, or the beginning of a dangerous attraction?

Meanwhile, across town, Philip Kiriakis attempts to repair his fractured relationship with Xander by doing something bold—perhaps too bold. Philip reconnects with Kevin Lambert, a brilliant former classmate now working in Dr. Jeffrey Russell’s lab. His plan? Hire Kevin to steal Versavix, the miracle drug desperately needed for Bo Brady.

However, Philip’s seemingly well-intentioned plan is destined to unravel. Unbeknownst to him, Shawn Brady and Steve Johnson are also planning to break into the same lab. When they arrive to find the drug already missing, suspicions will mount—and the consequences for Philip could be explosive.

At the same time, Xander makes a special request to Kayla Johnson, potentially tying into his own efforts to buy the hospital. His path may soon cross with Philip’s, especially if the theft causes public fallout.

And then there's Rachel Black's birthday celebration, which takes a nosedive despite the efforts of Kristen DiMera, Brady Black, and EJ DiMera to make it special. Tensions simmer under the surface—especially with EJ present. Could Rachel's unease hint at something more sinister? With EJ’s shooting still a mystery, Rachel’s reaction may provide a chilling clue.

As secrets surface and relationships are tested, Days of Our Lives is serving up a Wednesday packed with suspense and emotion. Will Philip’s illegal move cost him everything? Can Gabi and Alex resist their chemistry? And is Rachel hiding something far darker than anyone suspects? Don’t miss the next twist in Salem’s ever-complicated saga.