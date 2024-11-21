Did Brad Pitt Question Angelina Jolie's 'Motive' Behind Bringing Son Knox To Governors Awards? Source REVEALS

Angelina Jolie arrived at the Governors Awards 2024 with a surprise arm candy — her son Knox whom she shares with former husband Brad Pitt. Now the Fight Club actor reportedly claims that the Maleficent actress did that move to “push his buttons.”

A source told Page Six that Pitt found it “coincidental” that Knox joined Jolie on the red carpet just days after their Château Miraval trial was settled. “So he really questions her motive for bringing Knox,” the source added.

Their teenage son was publicly seen posing for photos arm-in-arm for the first time in three years at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday.

However, a separate insider source previously told the outlet that Jolie was “proud” to have Knox by her side. The source also claimed that the 16-year-old prefers to stay away from the spotlight and yet asked her mother if he could join her for the event.

“And of course, she was thrilled that he wanted to be there. She couldn’t be more proud of him, and they had a really memorable evening together,” the source added. The Jolie-Pitt clan went from being a big happy family to being disjoined and scattered.

Although the couple separated in 2019, there’s been a lot of tension between them due to the ongoing legal issues. Earlier this month, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge announced a verdict on their case, earning Pitt a massive legal win and Jolie’s attempts to dismiss the case were thrown out.

In addition to that, Pitt and Jolie’s 18-year-old daughter, Shiloh officially dropped her father’s surname from her name back in August. “Brad is still feeling hurt that Shiloh dropped Pitt from her last name,” the source told the outlet.

“They used to have a good relationship but that’s in the past and it breaks his heart. Brad feels like Angelina has turned his kids against him,” the source added. Therefore the Bullet Train actor felt that Jolie’s move was deliberate.