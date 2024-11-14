Did Golden Bachelorette’s Joan Vassos Get Engaged? Check Out Who Proposed To Her In Show’s Finale

Warning: This article contains major spoilers from The Golden Bachelorette’s finale.

Wedding bells have rung for Joan Vassos as she is now a bride-to-be! On The Golden Bachelorette’s season finale, Chock Chapple got down on one knee and popped the question to her on a dreamy beach at Bora Bora and you guessed it, she said yes!

The show’s finale left her with a choice between Chock and Guy Gansert. She ultimately decided to part ways with Guy before meeting his family. She went to his hotel room and broke up with him.

She was then ready to express her love to Chock. The two met on the beach, where he began by expressing what was in his heart.

Chock told her how "happy" he was to have her in his life and that she was his. He shared that they had been on a “magical journey” together and that it had been absolutely wonderful. He praised her, saying she was the “most giving, selfless woman” he had ever met.

He further expressed his desire to honor her late spouse by loving her every day, which he said was the most important thing to him. Chock assured her that she would never be “invisible” to him, and he promised to tell her that he loved her every day.

He ended his heartfelt speech by saying that he still felt like he was in a dream from which he might wake up. Chock told her that he loved her and wanted her to be in his life.

Joan then began sharing her own feelings. She explained that a year and a half ago, she had made the decision that she needed love back in her life. From their first date at Disneyland, she started to imagine a future with Chock. Joan confessed that this was the first time in a long while that she had pictured a future with anyone else.

She added that when her now-fiancé left due to his mother’s passing, she was “worried” he wouldn’t return. Joan continued, saying that was when she had the epiphany that she couldn’t go on this journey without him.

Joan expressed that Chock made her feel “comfortable” and “safe” and like they could take care of one another and she knew she would never be "hurt" by him, which was when she began seeing their future a bit more “lividly.”

Further in the episode, Chock got down on a knee and proposed to her saying, “I've been waiting forever to do this," he said. "Joan, will you marry me?” to which she said, “Of course I'll marry you.”

