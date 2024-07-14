Did The Simpsons Predict Donald Trump's Attempted Shooting Attack? Here's What Netizens Think

Former US President Donald Trump was involved in a shooting incident during a rally in Pennsylvania recently that attracted global attention. It is claimed by his Director of Communications, Steven Cheung, that Trump sustained a bullet-ear injury on his right side. However, he's reportedly stable. Meanwhile, the internet seemed to have lost it upon correlating the shooting incident with The Simpsons.

Netizens think The Simpsons predicted Trump's attempted shooting incident

A number of social media users on X (formerly Twitter) drew a parallel with what happened to the long animated series The Simpsons, which has been known to make eerie forecasts about real-life situations.

By posting screenshots from an episode of The Simpsons, one user insinuated that the show had predicted the shooting incident involving Trump. There were numerous responses online, including those who expressed surprise and others joking about it being a prediction.

Another X user wrote, "The Simpsons actually predicted Donald Trump's assassination attempt." Someone also attached another screenshot of the scene from The Simpsons where Trump could be seen crouched down next to a podium on stage during a gun firing. The caption said, "Haven’t seen the episode but looks like The Simpsons predicted Trumps shooting (the scene anyway)"

Interestingly another user joked referencing Donald Trump's stable condition, "Trump really gave the simpson their first fail."

However, the showrunners of The Simpsons had previously denied all such claims stating that their predictions about real-world events are not true.

The Simpsons' history of predicting future

The Simpsons have long been known for their ability to predict the future. In one episode from 2015 called Bart to the Future, it featured a scene where viewers could see a flying vehicle pass by a sign that had “Trump 2024” written on it. Donald Trump eventually declared his interest in running for president in 2024, seven years after this episode aired.

On Saturday, following the shooting, X users posted pictures of The Simpsons and claimed that a ‘Trump assassination attempt’ had been predicted on the show. This was not its first time because this animated series has always been credited with astonishingly correct forecasts despite predicting real-life events such as the Higgs Boson particle discovery, the Superbowl, and Trump's presidency, among others.

Donald Trump issues a statement regarding the shooting incident

Trump responded to the situation by issuing a statement explaining how he found out that he was shot at. He thanked both the Secret Service and law enforcement for acting fast. He also offered condolences to families affected by the violence at his rally.

The man who shot Donald Trump is reported to be dead. Presently under investigation, more details about the shooter are yet to be provided by authorities.

