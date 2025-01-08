Diddy's Former Group Member Warns Men With Money They Could Be Jailed for Flying Out Women; 'You Will Get Charged'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

While Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently awaiting trial following s** trafficking charges and other heinous accusations, one of his associates has now come forward to discuss the disgraced rapper and to warn men about being involved in illegal activities.

Speaking on The Art of Dialogue, Chopper, a former member of Diddy’s Da Band, stated, "If you fly a female from one state to another with the intention of having s** with her, and things don’t go right, you can get charged with s** trafficking."

The associate, Chopper, who is also known as Kevin Barnes, went on to express some support for the I’ll Be Missing You rapper.

Reflecting on the recent legal troubles that Sean Diddy Combs has been entangled in, Barnes stated that he finds it hard to believe the accusations. He added that Diddy couldn’t possibly be involved in s** trafficking cases and suggested that the Black community often becomes an easy target in such situations.

"I think it's a money pit. And I think it's bigger than what it seems. I think more like the big dogs is smashing his twin towers. I don't quite think he has nothing to do with what they making it,” Chopper added.

The associate then even went on to add that Sean Diddy combs might have “bit the hand that fed him." Talking on The Art of Dialogue, Chopper then even mentioned that he thinks the “big dogs” might have thought to get the rapper out of their way.

