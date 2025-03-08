Elton John 'Fell In Love With' Chappell Roan’s Talent and Bravery; Gushes They Facetime Often Amid Their Surprise Collab Performance

Elton John has praised rising pop sensation and Grammy winner Chappell Roan, sharing that the two often talk on FaceTime. The duo recently surprised fans with a collab performance at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards viewing party on March 2, 2025.

John and Roan sang Pink Pony Club and Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me together, going instantly viral online with their performance. Speaking with U.K.'s digital publication Them, John gushed about Roan's talent and praised her bravery.

John said, "I first heard of Pink Pony Club and I played it on my [Apple Music show] Rocket Hour about three years ago. Then I started to FaceTime her personally and just fell in love with her."

He built a close bond with the 27-year-old artist, appreciating her talent, genuineness, and refusal to compromise on her values. "I loved who she was, what she talked about, how brave she was, her story. I love her bravery and the fact she’s not scared to speak out and she won’t do something if she doesn’t want to," John added.

In John's view, Roan is not hesitant to break stereotypes and does not compromise on her creativity to meet the needs of the industry. He highlighted his appreciation of her fearlessness and uniqueness and added that she only works on projects that share her vision.

"I have to say, when I’m FaceTiming her, I’m a bit in awe of her because I think she’s so great. And I’m just there to say, ‘Listen, if anything happens and you’re not sure about it, just FaceTime me or email me.’ I’m just there for her. She’s doing very well," John said.

After the event, John also posted snippets and pictures on Instagram, getting excited about becoming a member of the 'Pink Pony Club.' His charity event reportedly collected more than $8.6 million to assist people with or at risk of HIV in the world.

Both the LGBTQIA+ icons have shared an adorable bond since the performance. At the event, Chappell Roan showed her appreciation toward John by inducting him into the Pink Pony Club, saying, "You have sacrificed so much for the queer community. And you made it so I could be the artist I can be, so I thank you so much."

Elton John is presently promoting his latest album Who Believes in Angels? It will be available on April 4, 2025.