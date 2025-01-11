Learn How Hollywood Celebrities Are Helping Those Affected By LA Wildfire

With the Los Angeles wildfire ravaging its way, affecting many of the region's families, Hollywood celebrities have united to help the locals. Following the Palisades and Altadena fires, Jennifer Garner along with Paris Hilton and other celebrities are coming up with donations, or at least are reported to be volunteering.

Jennifer Garner has partnered up with the award-winning chef José Andrés’ food relief nonprofit World Central Kitchen. For those who do not know, the chef’s pop-ups around Los Angeles County are continually helping distressed residents with food. Moreover, this is not the first time that the 13 Going on 30 star has collaborated with Andrés, as the two have previously worked on philanthropic efforts such as Save The Children and more.

Meanwhile, a report from Deadline even suggests that the Elektra actress helped restaurants and food truck partners to distribute food as a volunteer.

Talking about Paris Hilton, the media personality recently announced an emergency fund through her 11:11 Media Impact nonprofit. The highly acclaimed star whose own Malibu beach house was gripped under the fire along with other 5000 structures, came up with this fund for people who lost “their homes, cherished keepsakes, the communities they loved, and their sense of stability.”

Advertisement

Hilton will be partnering with Sean Penn’s Community Organized Relief Effort providing cash assistance to families. Sharon Stone has too put out a call for donations for +COOP, a Beverly Boulevard-located home goods boutique which is now a distribution center.

Halle Berry is helping Stone, “packing up my entire closet and heading over to the COOP!”

Among these big names, Bill Hader is helping journalists cover wildfires.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Garner Shares Adorable Throwback Picture From the 70s; SEE HERE