Why Did Marren Morris Skip CMT Music Awards 2024 Despite Nomination? Find Out

One of country music’s best, Marren Morris did not attend the 2024 CMT Music Awards on Sunday night. The event unfolded with the best and emerging country artists receiving recognition across multiple categories at the Moody Center in Austin. The Grammy winner indirectly announced her absence by sharing Instagram stories claiming she will be in New York City for her book tour week.

Morris subtly dodged the awards show following her comments on the “toxic” aspects of the country music industry and rumors about her quitting. The 33-year-old singer-songwriter was nominated for CMT Performance of the Year for her duet with Hozier on his hit single, Take Me To Church. The performance took place in the September 2023 episode of CMT Crossroads.

Marren Morris announced her absence on social media

The Girl singer, known for integrating elements of pop and R&B with country music, took to her Instagram and posted two videos announcing that she and longtime best friend and educator, Karina Argow will be flying out to New York City for their book tour. The duo co-authored the new children’s book, Addie Ant Goes on an Adventure.

“Book tour week officially commences. Karina [Argow] and I are flying to New York tonight, so we’ll see you Wednesday at the Barnes & Noble in Union Square,” Morris revealed in the video hours before the CMT Music Awards show kickstarted.

The AMA winner added her book tour’s Wednesday stop also marks her 34th birthday, after which Morris and Argow will fly off to Los Angeles. Even though Jelly Roll bagged the CMT Performance of the Year title, Marren Morris was not at the awards show to take a chance. Interestingly, she didn’t acknowledge her CMT nomination even on social media.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards was a rather star-studded event, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini for the fourth time. The exclusively fan-voted ceremony had Jelly Roll up for three nominations, all of which he won, and other artists, Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, and Cody Johnson with three nominations each.

Marren Morris takes a step back from country music

In September 2023, the Texas native declared her withdrawal from the country music industry by releasing her two-track EP, The Bridge. The album presented the songs, The Tree and Get the Hell Out of Here. Later, Morris revealed that she would be signing with Columbia Records instead of Columbia Nashville in the future, marking a “step back” from the genre, per the Los Angeles Times.

The country music veteran, who felt “very, very distanced” from the country music industry, disclosed, “I thought I’d like to burn it to the ground and start over. But it’s burning itself down without my help.”

“The further you get into the country music business, that’s when you start to see the cracks. And once you see it, you can’t un-see it, “ the My Church singer noted. Somehow, her “step back” was misinterpreted as her direct exit from the genre. But Morris clarified her comments while on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“Actually, what I said was I’m leaving behind the sort of toxic parts of it. And that’s like any part of the music industry — just certain things that I’m in control of,” Moris explained before adding that as a Texas-native singer, she can’t ever sever her ties with country music.

