General Hospital Spoilers: Will Brennan Stop Valentin’s Deadly Plan?

Monday’s episode of General Hospital (March 17) is packed with suspense as Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna) intervenes just in time to save Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) from a poisoned drink. Meanwhile, Valentin Cassadine’s (James Patrick Stuart) murder plot takes a hit, and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) joins forces with Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) to strategize their next move. Here’s what’s coming up in Port Charles.

Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) finds herself reflecting on loneliness after receiving an emotional birthday gift—a book once given to her by Spencer Cassadine (last played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez). Fortunately, Kai Taylor (Jens Austin Astrup) lifts her spirits with a final birthday surprise, offering her a much-needed distraction.

Meanwhile, Carly is in for a close call. As she prepares to enjoy a bottle of Champagne, she assumes it’s the room service she ordered. However, GH fans know that Valentin was lurking in the hallway moments earlier. Brennan quickly realizes something is amiss and knocks the drink out of Carly’s hand just in time. With the strong possibility that it was poisoned, Brennan’s instincts may have just saved Carly’s life.

Elsewhere, Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) warns Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathson) that he’s picked the wrong battle—going up against Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) never ends well. At the same time, Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri (Giovanni Mazza) discusses a legal strategy with Tracy, hinting that she may already be a step ahead in her plan to retaliate against Drew.

Legal trouble also looms as Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) arrives with a marshal and an arrest warrant. Could Drew be the one in the hot seat?

Meanwhile, Sonny and Jason hold a strategy session, with Sonny questioning someone’s decision to target his family. “Why does he think it’s smart to come after my family?” he asks in Monday’s promo clip. Could he be referring to Drew, or does this tie into the ongoing Sidwell drama? With Drew and Sidwell aligned, the answer may not be so simple.

In another bombshell twist, Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) receives shocking news that turns his world upside down. He may learn that Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) is the biological father of the baby Brook Lynn gave up for adoption. Now faced with a difficult dilemma, Chase must decide whether to reveal the truth to Dante or keep the secret hidden.

As General Hospital unfolds, Brennan’s quick thinking may have saved Carly’s life, but will Valentin attempt another attack? Meanwhile, legal battles, family secrets, and power struggles continue to shake Port Charles. Will Sonny and Jason outmaneuver their enemies, and will Chase expose the truth about Dante’s child? Stay tuned for more shocking revelations ahead.