General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sasha and Willow’s Feud Spiral Out of Control?
In the upcoming General Hospital episode, March 13, 2025: Explosive Confrontations, Romantic Tensions and A Mysterious Stranger Shake Up Port Charles.
Thursday’s episode of General Hospital on March 13 promises drama, deception, and unexpected alliances. Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) and Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) take their battle to the next level, while Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) fears the worst about Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna). Meanwhile, Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) steps in as a love guru, and a new romantic mystery begins to unfold.
At General Hospital, Sasha and Willow’s confrontation turns nasty. Willow believes Sasha manipulated her pregnancy to secure Quartermaine wealth, accusing her of pulling off the ultimate con. Unbeknownst to Willow, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) is actually the baby’s father, making the situation even more precarious. Sasha must tread carefully, or the truth could explode in the worst way possible.
Meanwhile, Jason confides in Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) about his unease regarding Brennan. While Anna believes Brennan’s feelings for Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) are genuine, Jason isn’t convinced. Back in Port Charles, Maxie plays matchmaker, urging Carly to reconsider her quick dismissal of Brennan’s affections. Could Carly give Brennan another chance, or is Jason right to be worried?
Elsewhere, Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) covers up an awkward moment with Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) by explaining his meeting with Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) was strictly business. Portia plays along, but Curtis remains skeptical. Over at Elizabeth Baldwin’s (Rebecca Herbst) place, multiple interruptions threaten her evening with Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson), leading Liz to suggest a change of plans for their much-needed romantic night.
Meanwhile, Anna turns to Brennan for help in lifting the kill order on Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), but Brennan warns that Valentin may have too many enemies for it to be undone. Could this be a death sentence for Valentin?
And in a surprising twist, Lucas Jones (Van Hansis) encounters a mysterious stranger—possibly his next love interest. However, this budding romance might stir up jealousy in Brad Cooper (Parry Shen), setting the stage for emotional turmoil.
From bitter feuds to steamy romance and shocking new faces, General Hospital is delivering must-watch moments. Stay tuned as the drama continues to unfold in Port Charles.