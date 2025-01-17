General Hospital Spoilers: Will Willow Choose Carly’s Treatment Plan for Michael?

On Friday, January 17, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) will approach Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) with critical information regarding Michael Corinthos’ (Chad Duell) next steps. Michael is recovering from severe burns, and Portia will present options for burn clinics that could help.

Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), however, will step in with a more promising solution. Carly will propose a cutting-edge clinic in Germany, renowned for its advanced treatments. She will passionately explain why this facility is the best choice for Michael’s recovery.

Although Willow has had tension with Carly in the past, she seems ready to prioritize Michael’s needs. Willow will likely agree with Carly’s plan, signaling a significant shift in their relationship and Michael’s care.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) will continue trying to reason with Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot). However, Tracy will dismiss Chase’s attempts, insisting that her situation doesn’t concern him.

Despite Tracy’s resistance, her legal troubles are catching up. Martin Grey (Michael E. Knight) is determined to push back against Tracy’s recent actions, which could force her to cooperate. Viewers can expect drama as Tracy navigates the fallout of her decisions, and the Quartermaine family faces more challenges.

Over at Deception, Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) will be thrown off by an unexpected job applicant, Lulu Spencer (Alexa Havins Bruening). Brook Lynn and Lulu have a history of disagreements, and the idea of working together leaves Brook Lynn uneasy.

Lulu will promise to keep things professional, but it won’t take long for the old rivalry to resurface. Their sparring could drag Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) into the middle of their tension.

Elsewhere, Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) will step in to break up a heated argument between Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) and Cody Bell (Josh Kelly). Cody seems intent on stirring trouble, possibly trying to extract more money from Drew.

Jordan will put an end to the confrontation before it escalates further. She’ll also call out Drew for his questionable behavior in recent months.

Meanwhile, Ava Jerome (Maura West) will be at the gallery, dealing with financial troubles and clashing with Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst). Ava will demand Ric’s help and threaten to find another lawyer if he doesn’t deliver.

Ric may manage to calm Ava down and offer solutions to her problems. However, their relationship remains complicated, with unresolved feelings adding to the tension.

