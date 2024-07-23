General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Take Down Cates?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital on Tuesday, July 23, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) faces escalating threats from John “Jagger” Cates (Adam J. Harrington). Meanwhile, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) seeks help from Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), and Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) sounds the alarm about the impending danger.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlights

Jason Morgan finds himself in a precarious situation as John Cates demands evidence against Sonny Corinthos, threatening to send Jason away if he doesn’t comply. Jason, unable to betray Sonny or leave Port Charles, turns to Anna Devane for support, hoping for the same consideration she showed Valentin. As Jason plots his next move, Carly Spencer warns Sonny about the severity of John's threat, emphasizing the imminent danger of prison.

Sonny, aware of John’s grudge, becomes increasingly vengeful, determined to confront the threat head-on. His anger boils over as he declares, "It’s about time somebody beats that lesson into him," indicating his readiness to take drastic measures.

Simultaneously, John Cates approaches Ava Jerome (Maura West) for assistance in his scheme against Sonny, leveraging his help in her custody case. Their alliance heats up, leading to an intense moment between them. Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) and Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) discuss their concerns about the upcoming court drama, recognizing their vulnerabilities on the stand and the potential consequences for Sonny.

In another part of Port Charles, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) reconnects with Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth), seeking comfort amidst her troubles. Tracy may be missing the supportive conversations with Gregory Chase (Gregory Harrison), but Ned steps up to offer solace. Meanwhile, the Quartermaine family faces further complications due to Drew Quartermaine’s (Cameron Mathison) campaign, promising more chaos and turmoil ahead.

As the drama unfolds, the stakes continue to rise for Sonny, Jason, and the entire Corinthos family. Viewers can anticipate explosive confrontations, shifting alliances, and unexpected twists. Stay tuned to 'General Hospital' to see how these gripping storylines develop and what fate awaits the characters in Port Charles.

