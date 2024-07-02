General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Unleash His Wrath?

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, July 2, reveal that Blaze, aka Allison "Allie" Rogers (Jacqueline Grace Lopez), will be furious after seeing The Invader's latest story and hearing the recording of Natalia Ramirez (Eva LaRue) for herself.

Although Natalia will attempt damage control, Blaze will push for her mother's true feelings, especially since everyone has already heard them on The Invader's website. Blaze will eventually storm out, planning to track down Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) to discuss the fallout.

Meanwhile, Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) will be fed up with Natalia and the problems she's causing for Deception. "You and Blaze need to get with the program or kick rocks," Maxie warns in Tuesday's GH preview video.

Kristina and Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will be horrified by what they see online. With Alexis back in her role as a lawyer, she will confront Adrian DeWitt (Dieterich Gray) and issue some threats. Kristina, worried about the timing of the LGBTQIA+ center opening, will fear Natalia's comments might jeopardize its success.

Ava Jerome (Maura West) will receive a call from Adrian, insisting she can't risk anyone seeing him at her door. Adrian might demand another meeting after Alexis's threats, but Ava will have to tread carefully to avoid suspicion. Natalia will eventually realize Ava's involvement in the recording's leak, leading to more conflict.

Next, Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) will visit Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard), who will throw his phone in anger upon learning The Invader's hot scoop. Sonny will be outraged over the publication and Natalia's two-faced speech, feeling a target on his back due to Ava's warning and the upcoming custody feud.

Sonny is close to uncovering Ava's role in the leaked recording, which will escalate the hostility between them. GH predictions indicate that Sonny and Ava's conflict is poised to take a dangerous turn in the coming weeks, with Sonny and Alexis joining forces against her.

General Hospital spoilers suggest Ava will need to adjust her strategy as tensions rise, especially with Sonny and Alexis forming an alliance against her. Stay tuned for all the explosive drama that lies ahead in Port Charles.

