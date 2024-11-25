Glen Powell Reveals THIS Prize For Winner Of His Look-A-Like Contest: READ

Glen Powell surely has a creative mind. The actor’s lookalike content was held on Sunday, November 24, at his native place, Austin, Texas, and many people who resembled him showed up. But it got more interesting when the actor announced the prize, which was a cameo in his upcoming film.

As per Fox 7, the place where the event was held, Auditorium Shores in Town Lake, was filled with many of Powell's lookalikes.

The sad part was that Powell was not able to physically make it to the location since he was busy filming his next venture in England titled The Running Man. The actor’s mother and aunt were reportedly present during the contest to help with choosing a winner. The Top Gun: Maverick star still, however, found a way to get involved in the event by Facetiming during the event and sending a message to organizers promising the grand prize for the winner.

In his one-and-a-half-minute video, the actor quipped about the contest being for This Is Us actor Justin Hartley’s lookalike and that he assembled people there to carry out a heist. He said to them that they didn't even need masks because they all had the same face.

Advertisement

Powell added, “And we don’t need masks because we all have the same face: It’s the perfect crime. They can’t get all of us because we are one—a criminal Glen-Terprise. Also, I know it’s November, but if no one is shirtless for no reason, then this whole thing is a sham and, obviously, no one is committed to the bit.”

The actor then talked about the prize. He mentioned knowing that there was some money and a hat at stake there, but he said that the winner of the contest would get a personal price for him.

As per the reports, the performer further shared that his parents make an appearance in each of the movies he makes. Powell added, “But today, the winner of the Glen Powell lookalike contest wins their parents or any family member of their choice a cameo in my next movie. I am completely serious. This is a cash-value prize of USD 6 billion.”

Advertisement

But this is not the first look-alike contest held in recent times. At different locations, the same content was held for Timothee Chalamet, Zayn Mallik, Harry Styles, Paul Mascal, Dev Patel, and many more celebrities.

ALSO READ: ‘Wealthy-World Argument’: Bob Geldof Defends Band-Aid Charity’s Criticism And Reacts To Ed Sheeran’s Remarks