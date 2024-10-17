Happy Birthday Eminem: Revisiting Rap Icon's 10 Greatest Hits Of All Time As He Turns 52

Eminem has been dropping hits over hits since the day he stepped into the world of rap and disses. With his lyrics that had us groove, jump, and slam, the highly acclaimed artist even had us cry over some intense words that came right out of his heart, depicting his own life.

Well, the legend is turning 52, and we think it is crucial to revisit the top songs he has come forth with during his long span and the still top-tier career.

Here are the top 10 tracks of Eminem as the Slim Shady celebrates his birthday on October 17.

Eminem's Top 10 iconic songs of all time

Eminem, whose real name is Marshal Mathers, is not only a rapper; he also holds the talents of being an actor. His movie 8 Mile had become a hit just as his songs have managed to hold the grace throughout the years.

Let’s take a look at the legendary songs that Eminem has given to this world.

1. Lose Yourself

If you are the one who wants to feel power and something that pushes you towards your dream, this song is the perfect anthem for that. Lose Yourself is still regarded as one of the greatest tracks of all time released by Eminem.

The said track was the lead song of the movie 8 Mile, which even earned the legendary rapper an Academy Award. It has got the best lyrics that motivate you to be back in the race of your career, or something that you have been chasing for your whole life.

2. Mockingbird

This particular track happens to be one of the personal tracks for Eminem. As it is very well known that the artist had been releasing tracks dedicated to his daughter Hailie Jade Scott, this song holds the same emotions.

The lyrics will surely make you cry, as they are one of the most heartfelt words, composed in the track with an emotional delivery. The rapper has surely shown his soft corner while talking about the one person he loves the most in this world.

3. Stan

After a powerful track and one of the most emotional takes, Stan happens to be a haunting one that Eminem has produced. The track was believed to be a real story; however, it is not. In fact, the song was a simple song adapted from the rapper’s real experiences.

Eminem made this track after receiving disturbing mails from his fans. And Stan became a message for his followers, advising them not to take his lyrics literally. The song even featured Dido.

4. The Real Slim Shady

Indeed, this had to be a Grammy-winning track. The song is from The Marshall Mathers LP, which got released and became a classic hit instantly.

The Real Slim Shady is a bit of a comedy take by Eminem, where he came up with a lot of intriguing words back in the day. Its groovy beats and the catchy phrases have still gripped Eminem’s fans with amazement.

5. Not Afraid

Not Afraid happens to be the comeback anthem of Eminem. This was the track that gave the die-hard fans of Eminem a look at the rapper when he had stood up after fighting his personal demons.

6. Love the Way You Lie

The track is purely epic, as it not only has the voice and lyrical talent of Eminem but even features the dazzling identity and charming voice of Rihana.

Love the Way You Lie is a song that explores the struggles that a person goes through while being in a toxic relationship. No wonder it topped the charts, while also becoming one of Eminem’s most successful songs.

7. Rap God

Definitely, who he is. Eminem came up with Rap God simply showing off his brilliant rap skills. Here the grand rapper showed the world what skills he masters and why he is one of the best rappers around the globe.

For those who do not know, Rap God became a song to have a place in the Guinness World Record for having the most words in a hit single.

8. Role Model

This happens to be one of the first songs that Eminem had created along with his frequent collaborator, Dr. Dre.

From the name, one would think that Eminem is supposed to be the role model in the song. However, the track is exactly the opposite of that. Here the lyrics tell you why one should not have Eminem as his or her role model.

9. My Name Is

My Name Is is again a track that had the Slim Shady dragged into becoming a national success. The song, however, became the one that had lots of controversy going around.

Its lyrics did shock everyone, who heard the track, as it stated, “99 percent of my life I was lied to / I just found out my mom does more dope than I do."

10. Till I Collapse

Last but not least, Till I Collapse is again a powerful track that boosts you up with adrenaline. You are heading to the gym or feeling a bit weak today to lift weights? Or is it your leg day?

Till I Collapse is surely the one track that, without any energy drink or creatine, gives you the rush you need.

With all of these tracks, the Rap God has even launched his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), which is again making a wave in the music industry.

Giving all our love and respect to this musical legend, we wish Eminem a very happy birthday.

