Harlem Season 3 Full Release Schedule: All Episodes and Their Drop Dates on Prime Video

Prime Video's acclaimed comedy series, Harlem, has returned for its third and final season, offering fans a structured release schedule to enjoy the concluding chapters of Camille, Quinn, Angie, and Tye's journeys.

The six-episode final season premiered on January 23, 2025, with the first two episodes made available simultaneously. Following this, Prime Video has adopted a weekly release strategy, dropping two new episodes every Thursday. This approach allows viewers to savor the series' conclusion over a three-week span.

Detailed episode release dates:

Episodes 1 & 2: Released on January 23, 2025.

Episodes 3 & 4: Released on January 30, 2025.

Episodes 5 & 6: Set to premiere on February 6, 2025.

Each pair of episodes becomes available at 12 a.m. Pacific Time (3 a.m. Eastern Time) on their respective release dates.

Harlem Season 3 is exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers can stream the episodes directly on the platform as they are released.

For those new to the series, the first two seasons are also available on Prime Video, providing an opportunity to catch up on the story so far.

The final season focuses on growth, change, and big decisions for Camille (Meagan Good), Quinn (Grace Byers), Angie (Shoniqua Shandai), and Tye (Jerrie Johnson).

Creator Tracy Oliver described Season 3 as a time when the characters are forced to grow and evolve to that next stage of life, with or without a map on how to do it.

The season picks up from Season 2’s cliffhanger, which revealed a surprise pregnancy among the group. With romance, career shifts, and unexpected twists, Season 3 will bring new challenges for the four friends.

The show continues to feature its star-studded cast, with returning members like Tyler Lepley, Kofi Siriboe, Logan Browning, and Whoopi Goldberg, along with new faces joining the series.

