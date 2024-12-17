How Did Jason Kelce React To His Look-Alike Contest? Says ‘Any Overweight White Guy With A Beard Looks Just Like Me’

Jason Kelce’s look-alike contest was held at the Philadelphia Eagles center during Monday’s ESPN Night Countdown. While the participants showed their excitement, the NFL star wasn’t too happy with the results.

As the former football player watched the clips of the competition, he set the ground rules and claimed that it wasn’t too hard to look like him, as all it needs is an overweight white man with a beard.

As the commentary continued, Kelce conversed with Scott Van Pelt, the event host. Expressing his feelings about the event, the athlete joked, “Newsflash! Any overweight white guy with a beard looks just like me.”

Further in the contest, one of the participants impressed Kelce by looking exactly like the soccer star. Impressed with the guy, Jason quipped, “That guy is spot on.” He went on to say, “That’s my new profile picture.”

Soon after passing the statement, Kelce held on to his words as he changed his X profile picture to that of his doppelganger. Moreover, commenting on the competition, the Philadelphia Eagles star stated, “It’s an easy competition. There is absolutely nothing unique about any of these gentlemen other than they are large people with beards.”

As for the participants of the contest, they came donning the green jersey of the team that Kelce played for. They completed the look with baseball caps, sweaters, and slippers. Many contestants also surprised Kelce and others on the panel by imitating the athlete's signature move of ripping off his jersey.

Speaking about the shirt-ripping move, the NFL star revealed, "Sometimes when you're enjoying a few beverages and it's cold outside..." After constantly rejecting Kelce's doppelgangers, the soccer player and the judges on the panel decided to declare the "sweater guy" victorious.

Further, during the event, Kelce went on to laugh over the fact that thousands of people just want to look like him.

Moreover, following the contest, Kelce's wife, Kylie Kelce, offered the participants the opportunity to channel their versions of Jason to the upcoming episodes of her podcast. The to-be mom revealed, "I can't wait to see who wins." Jason and Kylie Kelce are set to welcome their fourth daughter soon.

