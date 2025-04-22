How Did Miley Cyrus’ Father Billy Ray Cyrus Meet New Girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley? Source Reveals Details

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are turning heads with their unexpected but heartwarming romance. After igniting dating rumors with a sweet Easter post, PEOPLE has confirmed that the pair are indeed in a relationship. But according to a source close to the country music legend, their connection goes way back — to a sunny film set in the Caribbean.

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer and the British actress first crossed paths while filming Christmas in Paradise in 2022, shot on the idyllic island of Nevis. “Liz is great and visited him for Easter. They’ve been seeing each other romantically for a little bit,” a Cyrus source told PEOPLE. “And how lucky is he? Liz is lovely. She’s very warm, positive, and the best to be around.”

Their bond seems to have grown organically from a professional partnership to something more. “They had a great time shooting that movie together — it was beautiful and relaxed, and it really stuck with him,” the insider added.

The romance rumors were fueled by Hurley’s April 9 Instagram post, where she used Billy Ray’s song “She’s Not Cryin’ Anymore” and tagged him in a bikini snap taken during a trip to the Maldives. But it wasn’t until Easter Sunday that the duo made things more official. In a now-viral Instagram photo, a bunny-ear-wearing Cyrus affectionately kissed Hurley on the cheek as they leaned against a picket fence. “Happy Easter (red heart emoji),” she captioned the post.

Among those commenting was Hurley’s 23-year-old son, Damian, who simply wrote, “(red heart emoji).”

Both stars are navigating new chapters in their romantic lives. Cyrus filed for divorce from singer Firerose in May 2024 after a short-lived seven-month marriage. Before that, he was married to Tish Cyrus for nearly three decades. Hurley was previously married to businessman Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011.

Though they come from very different worlds, Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley have found something real — and refreshing — in each other. Whether it’s island sunsets or Easter kisses, their budding romance is full of sweet surprises. And while their reps have yet to comment, the smiles and snapshots seem to say it all: love may have taken its time, but it’s officially in bloom.

