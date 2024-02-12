How Did Wade Wilson Get His Powers? Origin Story Explained As He Calls Himself 'Marvel Jesus' In Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer

The first teaser of Deadpool 3 dropped at the Super Bowl game on Sunday and revealed that the third installment of the franchise will officially be called Deadpool & Wolverine.

The new trailer opens with Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) celebrating his birthday with Vanessa and his tribe before he gets kidnapped by Time Variance Authority, the agency that manages the MCU multiverse. Deadpool aka Wade Wilson finds himself sitting across from TVA agent Paradox for questioning. This is where Wade declares himself Marvel Jesus.

“Your little cinematic universe is about to change,” Reynolds says in the clip. While the clip does not give a lot away and rightly so, it very much looks like Wade is being recruited, and amid that we are looking back at the foul-mouthed anti-hero’s origin.

How did Wade Wilson transform into Deadpool - He was not a born mutant

Wade Wilson aka Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds in the franchise, was not a born mutant with superhuman traits. Rather, he was a skilled mercenary who was diagnosed with cancer. Seeking a cure for his disease, Wilson volunteered for the Weapon X program’s experimental treatment.

The treatment involved a serum injection derived from Wolverine’s healing factor which was intended to activate latent mutant genes in his DNA. The treatment succeeded in curing Wilson’s cancer but at a higher cost. He was left horribly disfigured and mentally unstable, leading to his trademark erratic behavior. However, despite the drawbacks, the treatment made him the Deadpool that he is today. The virtually immortal, extremely agile superhero with accelerated healing abilities.

Deadpool and Wolverine: Everything to know about Deadpool 3

Deadpool & Wolverine aka Deadpool 3 stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman as Deadpool and Wolverine respectively. Sharing the trailer of the film on his social media, Ryan wrote, “Welcome to the mercury retrograde of Marvel Phases #DeadpoolWolverine.”

The movie reunited Reynolds with director Shawn Levy. The duo along with Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Web were also responsible for the screenplay.

In addition to Reynolds and Jackman, Karan Soni, Jennifer Garner, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, and more from the cast of Deadpool & Wolverine which will hit theaters on July 26 this year.

Deadpool and Wolverine is to change the MCU history per the official synopsis of the film.

